Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Envista by 966.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Envista by 499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Envista by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $44.42 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

