Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,155 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $2,138,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $211,000.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, raised their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

