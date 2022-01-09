Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 542,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 467,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 234.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

