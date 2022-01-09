Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,453 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $6,820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dropbox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Dropbox by 375.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,812,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 509,751 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,079. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

