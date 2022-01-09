Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $669,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 82.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,657 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 443,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $101.32 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

