Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 58,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.05. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

