Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

