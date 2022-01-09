DA Davidson Raises Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of BWMN opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.