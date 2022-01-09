Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Head to Head Review

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cyren has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyren and FalconStor Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $36.39 million 0.75 -$17.26 million ($0.28) -1.07 FalconStor Software $14.77 million 0.89 $1.14 million ($0.21) -8.81

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyren. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cyren and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -63.77% -104.30% -29.65% FalconStor Software 2.53% -17.84% 18.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Cyren shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Cyren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cyren and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Cyren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

