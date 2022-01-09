Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $234.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.