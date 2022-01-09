CUE Protocol (CUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92,531.33

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $92,531.33 and approximately $112.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.15 or 0.00028934 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00082928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.21 or 0.07405581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.16 or 0.99827242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006729 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

