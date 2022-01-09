CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 473,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CTS by 1,132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen cut shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. decreased their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

CTS stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

