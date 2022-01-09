CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.25

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.25 and traded as low as C$16.84. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.89, with a volume of 70,173 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.71%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

