CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $101.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. CSL has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

