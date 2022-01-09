CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Up 6.9%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 1,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 684,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.97.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,811,777.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

