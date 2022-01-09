Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.0497

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $136,044.43 and approximately $446.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.