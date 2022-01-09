CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Critical Survey

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get CryoLife alerts:

This table compares CryoLife and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife 0.63% 4.24% 1.63% Lyra Therapeutics N/A -59.85% -49.58%

CryoLife has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CryoLife and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

CryoLife presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.33%. Given CryoLife’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CryoLife is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CryoLife and Lyra Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife $253.23 million 3.16 -$16.68 million $0.03 678.23 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.76) -1.52

CryoLife has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CryoLife beats Lyra Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on revenues from preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.