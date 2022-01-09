Crown Trading Down 21% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $856,770.52 and approximately $664.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,497.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.00895370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00260327 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022949 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003056 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,800,664 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.