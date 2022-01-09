CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.66.

CRWD opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

