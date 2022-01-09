Critical Review: Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) vs. KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wix.com and KnowBe4, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 5 14 0 2.74 KnowBe4 0 3 10 0 2.77

Wix.com presently has a consensus price target of $271.61, indicating a potential upside of 87.54%. KnowBe4 has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.75%. Given Wix.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and KnowBe4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $988.76 million 8.21 -$165.15 million ($2.41) -60.10 KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KnowBe4 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -10.61% -67.18% -8.48% KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business. It also offers phishing test tools that help organizations assess their vulnerability to various formats of phishing attacks and benchmark their security awareness levels against their peers, as well as Phish Alert email add-in button, which allows users to forward email threats to the security team for analysis in one click; security awareness training tools that help IT teams create and deploy security awareness programs; password tools to evaluate password-related risks within organizations; email security tools to assess email-related security threats, including spear phishing, domain spoof, or mail server malfunctions; and malware tools to test an organization's network against ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

