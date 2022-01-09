Critical Review: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) vs. Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -60.17% -33.98% -27.04% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

38.3% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oblong and Sportradar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million 1.89 -$7.42 million ($0.12) -7.85 Sportradar Group $462.55 million 10.54 $17.41 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oblong and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sportradar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Oblong presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 430.79%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $28.30, suggesting a potential upside of 71.72%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Oblong on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Conifer, CO.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

