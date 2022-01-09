Critical Analysis: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BAB has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.5% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAB and Darden Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million N/A -$70,000.00 $0.06 13.39 Darden Restaurants $7.20 billion 2.59 $629.30 million $6.99 20.84

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BAB and Darden Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Darden Restaurants 0 4 21 0 2.84

Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $167.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than BAB.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% Darden Restaurants 10.73% 30.83% 7.90%

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Darden Restaurants pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats BAB on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes the results of the company-owned LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. The Fine Dining segment comprises of the premium brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining and includes the results of its company-owned The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s restaurants. The Other Business segment aggregates the remaining brands and includes the results of its company-owned Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze restaurants; and from franchises and consumer-packaged goods sales. The company was founded by William B. Darden in 1938 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

