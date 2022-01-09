CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 5.6% Higher

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $70.91. 18,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,779,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 251,401 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,123,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,994,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

