Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases $15,450.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $15,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $4.76 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

