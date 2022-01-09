Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.94.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

CPG traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,089,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,248. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$7.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

