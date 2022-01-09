Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

SSNC opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

