Credit Suisse Group Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $85.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.10.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

