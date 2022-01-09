Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

COUP opened at $137.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.26 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

