Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 534 ($7.20).

CSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.47) to GBX 510 ($6.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.88) to GBX 520 ($7.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Countryside Properties to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.33) to GBX 450 ($6.06) in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.55) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Iain McPherson acquired 55,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($314,309.32). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($269,398.02).

Shares of CSP stock traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 444.60 ($5.99). The stock had a trading volume of 620,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 452.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 493.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 403.20 ($5.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 32.45.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

