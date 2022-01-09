Coreto 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,396.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a market cap of $3.60 million and $40,396.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00086204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.52 or 0.07441875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00072744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,138.84 or 0.99949034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.