Contrasting Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sberbank of Russia and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 1.98 $10.50 billion N/A N/A Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $49.67 million 4.08 $10.02 million $0.94 17.36

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 21.41% 5.89% 0.94%

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others. It operates through the following segments: Moscow, Central and Northern Regions of European Part of Russia; Volga Region and South of European Part of Russia; Ural, Siberia and Far East of Russia; and Other Countries. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.