Contrasting Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organovo and Gene Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 15.04 -$16.83 million ($1.36) -2.79 Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A $870,000.00 N/A N/A

Gene Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Gene Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -32.38% -31.38% Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Organovo and Gene Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gene Biotherapeutics beats Organovo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. is regenerative therapeutics company. The company focuses on the late-stage clinical and development of regenerative medicine therapeutics. Its product candidates include Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of cardiac microvascular insufficiency due to increasing coronary artery disease; and Excellagen, an acellular biological skin substitute designed as a wound care product for the treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic foot, venous and pressure ulcers. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reinhard and Tyler M. Dylan-Hyde on December 22, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

