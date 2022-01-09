Contrasting Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 11.04% 15.07% 10.89% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brady and Dogness (International), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brady currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.87%. Given Brady’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brady is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brady and Dogness (International)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.14 billion 2.42 $129.66 million $2.50 21.40 Dogness (International) $24.32 million 2.91 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Summary

Brady beats Dogness (International) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

