Contrasting Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) & WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Adams Natural Resources Fund has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adams Natural Resources Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.83 $31.68 million $1.71 9.09

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Natural Resources Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 49.83% 9.24% 4.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Adams Natural Resources Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Natural Resources Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Adams Natural Resources Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors. The firm employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on earnings growth prospects, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against a composite index of 80% Dow Jones Oil and Gas Index and 20% Dow Jones Basic Materials Index. The firm was formerly known as Petroleum & Resources Corporation. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. was founded in January 1929 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland with an additional office in Boston, Massachusetts.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

