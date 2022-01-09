Continental Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.89 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.