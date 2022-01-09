Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) traded down 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 125,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 191,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.47 million and a P/E ratio of -29.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43.

In related news, insider John Tognetti sold 77,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$43,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,930,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,788,408. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,588 shares of company stock valued at $143,626.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

