Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 523,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.