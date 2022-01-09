Conflux Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,865.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.56 or 0.07465680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.00313110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.62 or 0.00899595 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00070802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.78 or 0.00446141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00257798 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

