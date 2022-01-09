Condor Capital Management Takes $45,000 Position in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNNRU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $5,964,000.

Shares of BNNRU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

