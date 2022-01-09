Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in NewAge were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NewAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NewAge by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NewAge by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NBEV opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NewAge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

