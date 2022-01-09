Condor Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $81.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.