Condor Capital Management Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after acquiring an additional 312,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

