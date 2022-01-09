Condor Capital Management Acquires 8,747 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.82 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.