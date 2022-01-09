Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 809.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 300.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

