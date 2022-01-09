Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $10.77 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 775.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 51,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

