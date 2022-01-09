Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,650 shares during the period. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,980,000 after buying an additional 431,301 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 100,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17.

