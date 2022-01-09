Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 46.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.