Concord Wealth Partners Has $32,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 79.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Trimble were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after buying an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

