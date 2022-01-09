Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 103,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.