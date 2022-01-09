CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.36% from the stock’s current price.

CMPO stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure Inc is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc, formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J.

