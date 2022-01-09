CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.36% from the stock’s current price.
CMPO stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $10.75.
CompoSecure Company Profile
Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.